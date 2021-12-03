Pence says he did the right thing on Jan. 6th

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he knows he did the “right thing” when it comes to his role on January 6th and the ensuing Capitol riots.

The former vice president, Indiana governor and Columbus native talked with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week about certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and ignoring requests from then-President Trump that he object to the vote count.

Pence said he had some concerns regarding the vote but it was his oath of office to protect the Constitution and to go against Trump’s orders by certifying the results.

Trump was pushing Pence to reject the Electoral College tallies from key states, and said the election was clouded with fraud.

In June, Pence said he doesn’t know if he and former President Trump will “ever see eye to eye” when it comes to what happened on January 6th.

In November, Trump defended the January 6th rioters who chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

In an interview with an ABC reporter, Trump called the reaction by rioters to Pence certifying Biden’s win as “common sense.”

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.