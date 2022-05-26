Pence returns to New Hampshire for brunch event

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be making his first appearance of the year in New Hampshire today.

The Columbus native is set to attend the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s Lilac Brunch in Bedford. Pence was last in New Hampshire back in December when he was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser in Manchester that served as a benefit for Republicans in the state Senate.

As an early primary state, New Hampshire is traditionally a frequent stop for presidential candidates. While Pence has been mentioned as a possible candidate in the 2024 presidential race, but he’s remained quiet about his political intentions.