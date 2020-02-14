Pence recognizes sacrifices at Iwo Jima 75th anniversary

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence, a former Marines, is co-sponsoring a resolution to recognize the 75th anniversary of the Battle at Iwo Jima.

Pence and Senator Todd Young are introducing the legislation to recognize the bravery and the heroism of those that fought in the battle, which started February 19th.

Pence said he had the solemn experience of going to Iwo Jima when he was in the service. Next month, Pence, Young and the Commandant of the Marine Corps will participate in a congressional delegation to the island, now known as Iwo-To.

The historic flag-raising came on Feb. 23rd, 1945