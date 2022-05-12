Pence: Pray for Supreme Court justices to make abortion illegal

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he prays the leaked Supreme Court opinion on abortion becomes final.

Speaking in Indianapolis, the Columbus native said Roe v. Wade needs to be overturned to return the choice to the voters and their elected officials across America.

Pence said said it’s dangerous to have protestors outside Justice’s homes. The former Vice President said protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices is an attempt to influence their decision.

Pence said Democrats claim overturning Roe v. Wade is an infringement on women’s rights, but really it’s about putting the power to make the choice back in the people’s hands. Pence said that millions of Americans agree with him.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.