Pence plans to attend inauguration; Congress urges president’s removal

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th President. Bloomberg News is reporting that the Columbus native will be there on January 20th.

President Trump said in his final tweet before his Twitter account was suspended that he would not attend. Biden responded by saying it’s a “good thing” that Trump isn’t coming.

The last President who chose not to attend the swearing in of his successor came about 150 years ago when Andrew Johnson missed the swearing in of Ulysses S. Grant. Pence defied the President by refusing to overturn the results of the election Wednesday. There is video of the angry mob that stormed the Capitol chanting they planned to hang Pence.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a resolution will be introduced today that calls on the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president. A majority of the Cabinet would have to sign off on the idea that Trump is incapable of executing his duties. Pelosi said if Pence doesn’t respond within a day, they will go ahead with bringing articles of impeachment to the House floor.