Pence Place fire leaves $25k in damages

A fire at Pence Place Apartments was quickly contained this morning before it could spread to neighboring units.

Columbus Fire Department is reporting that they were called to the blaze at 5:09 a.m. this morning and found heavy fire coming from a second floor bedroom window. Neighbors said all the residents were out of town for Easter weekend.

Firefighters first attacked the fire from the outside before going into the apartment and moving up to the second floor. The fire was contained to the bedroom but heat and smoke damage spread to a bathroom and to another bedroom. The first floor also suffered water damage. Firefighters estimate the damages at about $25,000.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Photo: Pence Place apartment fire courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.