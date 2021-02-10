Pence meets with National Guard about cybersecurity center

Columbus Republican Congressman Greg Pence met yesterday with Brigadier General Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, about bringing a national Cybersecurity Training Center to Camp Atterbury and the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

The congressman said the National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by former President Trump earlier this year included Pence’s proposal to build on the National Guard’s efforts with a cyber security training center pilot program here. Pence pointed out that the local bases are the Department of Defense’s only live, full-scale cyber range.

Pence said he will be urging the appropriations sub committee to fully fund the pilot program.

Photo courtesy of Pence’s staff.