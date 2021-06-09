Pence making trips to presidential campaign trail states

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence will be in Des Moines, Iowa this summer.

Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The Family Leader, says Pence will headline the Family Leadership Summit at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center on July 16th. Plaats says the summit helps explore how faith impacts every part of life.

The Iowa engagement comes on the heels of a trip to New Hampshire last week. Both states are seen as stepping stones for a run at the presidency.

Pence is also scheduled to appear later this month at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Pence will be the second speaker in the “Time for Choosing” series on Thursday, June 24th. Organizers say the series is a new forum for leading voices in the conservative movement to address critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party.

