Pence makes another trip to Iowa this week

Former Vice President and Columbus resident Mike Pence will be speaking in Iowa this week.

Pence will be the featured guest of the 15th Annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner on Wednesday in Wilton. It will be Pence’s first public visit to Iowa since the Iowa State Fair in August.

Pence has been visiting states that figure prominently into the presidential primaries including New Hampshire and Iowa.

Last week, Pence told a group of students at an Utah event that he isn’t ready to comment on a run for president in 2024, saying only that he would keep people posted.