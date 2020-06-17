Pence introduces bill to improve railroad crossings

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence has introduced a bill to improve the safety at rail crossings. According to his spokeswoman, Pence introduced the Railway Upgrades for Rural American Lines Act, or RURAL. The bill would provide more flexibility in fund usage from a Federal Highway Administration grant program.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation the change would allow transportation agencies to eliminate a greater number of railroad highway crossings and update or replace outdated equipment.

Pence, a Republican, is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Julia Brownley, a California Democrat.

Pence said that blocked railroad-highway crossings pose a safety risk to Hoosiers and must be updated.

Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun is introducing the companion bill in the U.S. Senate.