Pence gets health clearance to participate in VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence is getting the all-clear to participate in tonight’s vice presidential debate. In a statement, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the agency determined that Pence isn’t considered a close contact with anyone in the administration who has COVID-19, including President Trump.

According to our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks, Redfield also notes that Pence has continued to test negative for the respiratory illness. Redfield notes that CDC regards someone as “close contact” as being within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

The Columbus-native Pence and vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris are sparring over whether there will be a protective divider between them at their debate. The dividers are being put up to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. But Pence’s campaign doesn’t want plexiglass on his side of the debate stage tonight, saying it’s not needed since both candidates will be 12-feet apart.

The 90-minute debate will happen at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and will be moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page. You can listen to the debate live at News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM starting at 9 p.m. tonight.