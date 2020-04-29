Pence facing criticism for lack of face mask at clinic

Vice President Mike Pence is taking criticism for not wearing a face mask while visiting the Mayo Clinic.

According to our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc., Pence went to the Rochester, Minnesota facility yesterday and his decision to not wear a mask or covering goes against guidelines issued by the Mayo Clinic. It said earlier this month that all patients and visitors are required to cover their face. Pence was also the only one without a mask at a roundtable.

In a tweet later deleted, Mayo posted that the Vice President had been informed about the masking policy before his arrival.

Pence is praising Mayo Clinic’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

The Vice President’s visit came after Governor Tim Walz’s announcement about a ramped up virus testing plan in partnership with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.