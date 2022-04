Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Columbus native, is slamming the CDC’s order lifting border restrictions.

Pence says lifting Title 42 will have negative effects on both sides of the border.

The Title 42 health order has allowed the U.S. to expel nearly two-million migrants since the pandemic began. Pence says this move will more than double the amount of immigrants crossing the U.S. border.

