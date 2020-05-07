Pence: Congress should get back to work

Congressman Greg Pence says he is heading back to work, whether the rest of the U.S. House joins him or not.

Rep. Pence, a Columbus Republican, said he plans to return to Washington D.C. on Sunday. Although Democratic House leaders had originally planned to reconvene last week, they delayed the return and are now considering bring the House back in session next week.

Pence said many other Americans have been working already, but the House isn’t doing the same.

Pence said that he was last in Washington D.C. about two weeks ago to vote on PPE-providing legislation. He thought the safety precautions in place then were sufficient.

Pence said he plans to be on Capitol Hill for work next week, even if he is the only one.

And Pence had a message for his fellow representatives: