Pence book set for November release

Columbus native and former Vice President Mike Pence is coming out with a new book later this year.

It’s called “So Help Me God.” Pence tweeted it’s his “story of faith and public service for the country” he loves very much.

The book comes out Nov. 15th, one week after Election Day. Pence is considered a potential Republican candidate for President in 2024. That could put him on a collision course with former President Trump, the man he served alongside in the White House until early last year.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.