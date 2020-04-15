Pence: Area airports to receive grants from stimulus legislation

Congressman Greg Pence, R-Indiana, is announcing $348,000 in grants for area airports as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package. The Airport Improvement Program grants are part of a $9.1 billion initiative in the stimulus package.

The Columbus Republican said that the money will go toward critical safety and capacity projects so that they continue as planned despite the financial stress from the pandemic.

Locally, Columbus is getting $69,000, which ties with Muncie for the largest grants in the Sixth Congressional District. Greensburg, North Vernon and Shelbyville are all getting $30,000.