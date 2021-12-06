Pence announces district nominations for service academies

Congressman Greg Pence is announcing his office’s nominations for the U.S. Service academies.

Last month, the Sixth Congressional District’s Service Academy Advisory Board interviewed high school candidates from across the district. Pence said last week that he has the honor of nominating the 13 best and brightest high school students from the district.

Among the local nominations:

Conner J. Sims of Columbus, a Trinity Lutheran student was nominated to attend the Military Academy at West Point.

William K. Kiel, and Matthew Newell, both from Columbus and both students at Columbus North High School, were nominated for the Naval Academy at Annapolis.

Kiel, Richard W. Kang of Columbus, a student at Culver Military Academy, and Zachary N. Wager, of Columbus, a Columbus North High School student were nominated for the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs

Newell was also nominated for the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

Other nominations included:

Military Academy at West Point

John Thomas Hicks, Muncie, IN – Yorktown High School

Nathaniel B. Myers, Lawrenceburg, IN – East Central High School

Naval Academy at Annapolis

Payton L. Plank, New Castle, IN – New Castle High School

Carter F. Schutte, Madison, IN – Madison Consolidated High School

Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs

Taylor A. Lynch, Madison, IN – Madison Consolidated High School

Addison M. Moore, Richmond, IN – Richmond High School

Payton L. Plank, New Castle, IN – New Castle High School

Rory M. Powers, Yorktown, IN – Yorktown High School

Ashton L. Rasnake, Lawrenceburg, IN – Lawrenceburg High School

Carter F. Schutte, Madison, IN – Madison Consolidated High School

Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY