Pence adds new role as podcast host for young conservatives

Former Vice President and Columbus native Mike Pence is starting a podcast.

Pence is joining Young America’s Foundation as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar. One of the ways he plans to connect to young conservatives is through a new video podcast. He’ll also take part in campus lectures and student conferences, and publish a monthly op-ed on conservative issues. Pence said the YAF has been a “bulwark of the Conservative Movement” and he’s honored to join the team.

Last week, Pence’s office announced that he was taking on a new role as a distinguished fellow at Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank.