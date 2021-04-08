Pence adds book deal, organizes new advocacy group

Former Vice President Mike Pence is shifting from politics to books.

On Wednesday, Simon and Schuster revealed that Pence has signed a double-book deal with the publisher. The first book will be Pence’s autobiography, which at the moment is scheduled to hit book shelves in 2023. In a statement, the former VP said he appreciates having the chance on detailing his work “in public service to the American people.”

The Columbus native is rumored to be considering running for President in 2024. He is scheduled to speak in South Carolina at the end of this month.

He is also starting a new advocacy organization to promote conservative values. Pence said his “Advancing American Freedom” group will build on the success of the past four years. He said in a statement that conservatives will not stand by as the current administration threatens America’s standing as the greatest nation with its destructive policies.

