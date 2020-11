A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night, according to deputies.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that 34-year-old Amberly Napier was struck by a northbound semi in the 10000 block of South U.S. 31 at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

Witnesses said that Napier was in the travel lanes of northbound U.S. 31 when she was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.