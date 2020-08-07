Pedestrian killed in State Road 46 accident

One pedestrian is dead and another critically injured after a crash yesterday afternoon on Jonathan Moore Pike.

35-year-old Stacy Hardy, of Columbus was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead according to Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting. He said the cause of death was massive head and chest trauma.

Columbus police say that at shortly before 1:30 p.m. yesterday Hardy and 28-year-old Jackson Coe of Columbus were crossing State Road 46 near Two Mile House Road, when they were struck by an SUV driven by 49-year-old Amanda Caldwell of Columbus.

Coe was flown by IU Health Lifeline to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.