Pearl Street home suffers severe damage in overnight fire

A fire overnight left a two-apartment Pearl Street home in Columbus with severe damage.

Columbus firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Pearl Street at about 10:46 last night after several people called 911 about the home fire. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the ground floor apartment and the second floor unit and heavy smoke coming from under the eaves. More fire trucks were called to the scene.

Firefighters knocked down the outside flames so they could search the apartments for occupants and both were empty. After gaining access to the attic, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say a neighbor rescued a dog from the fire but a cat was still unaccounted for.

Damages to the home were estimated at $60,000 and the home is uninhabitable. The Salvation Army is providing assistance to the occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.