Peaceful election certification highlights Pence’s role in 2021

Congress has certified the results of the 2024 election without disruptions, a sharp contrast to four years ago when Columbus native Mike Pence was in the center of the controversial events of the day.

As Vice President at the time, Pence certified the electoral college tallies that cemented Joe Biden’s election as president. A role that drew anger from supporters of President Donald Trump as well as the president himself.

Pence has cited a Constitutional duty to ensure the peaceful transfer of power, saying he did not have the authority to do as Trump wished, which was to throw the results of the election back to some state legislatures under the guise of disputes over the correct slates of electors under claims of election fraud.

The process to certify the election led to protestors storming the U.S. Capitol and a slew of criminal charges against those who assaulted police officers and damaged property that day.

Pence, who also served as local congressman and Indiana governor, ran for president in the Republican primary but had to drop out in October of 2023.

File photo: Vice President Mike Pence oversees the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2020.