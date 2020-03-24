Paving work to start on U.S. 31 next week

Road work on U.S. 31 between Columbus and Taylorsville will start again on Monday, INDOT is announcing.

Milestone Contractors is doing the work on a $5.2 million asphalt resurface project on U.S. 31 from Washington Street in Columbus to just south of I-65 in Taylorsville. On Monday, crews will begin work at County Road 400N, where a turn lane will be added. The contractor is expected to start milling and then paving in early April.

You can expect daytime lane closures along the route and you should use extra caution in and near the work zones. The project is expected to be completed by July 1, but all work is weather dependent.