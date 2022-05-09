Pavement work to close I-65 lane north of Columbus tonight

INDOT says that the right lane and shoulder of southbound Interstate 65 will close north of the Columbus exit tonight.

INDOT’s contractor, Force Construction, will be completing pavement patching about two miles north of the Columbus exit, starting at 7 p.m. tonight. The lane and shoulder will remain closed until late Tuesday to let the concrete cure.

Additional lane and shoulder closures are planned at the same location next month for pipe lining work.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions, and to be alert to worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.