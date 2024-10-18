Patriotic groups to dedicate repaired Hawpatch-Libery cemetery

Local patriotic and historical service organizations will be dedicating the Hawpatch-Liberty Cemetery north of the Columbus Municipal Airport with a ceremony on Saturday Oct. 26th.

According to organizers with the Daughters of the American Revolution, the 200-year-old cemetery contains the remains of two soldiers from the Revolutionary War, four from the War of 1812, two from the Mexican War and 20 Civil War veterans. The cemetery had fallen into disrepair through vandalism, weather and just age. The Joseph Hart Chapter of the DAR began work on the cemetery as part of its 100th anniversary project and has been working with other groups to restore the cemetery including the Clifty Creek Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the U.S. Daughters of 1812 and the Indiana General Society of 1812.

So far, more than 37 gravestones have been professionally cleaned and volunteers cleaned another 20. GPS mapping has been done on about a third of the graves there.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th at the cemetery, which is at Bartholomew County Roads 500N and 100E. It can be reached from U.S. 31 or from Marr Road via County Road 550N. Parking and traffic control will be available at the site during the ceremony.