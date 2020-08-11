Passengers facing drug charges after traffic stop in east Columbus

Two passengers were arrested on drug-related charges by Bartholomew County deputies after a traffic stop Sunday night.

According to police reports a deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fairview Drive and State Street in Columbus at about 11:08 Sunday evening. Authorities discovered that the driver did not have a driver’s license. Sheriff’s Department police dog Jari alerted to the odor of narcotics and police discovered two pieces of foil on the ground just outside the vehicle. One allegedly contained methamphetamine and the other heroin.

A passenger, 26-year-old Christopher David of Columbus was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Another passenger, 18-year-old Courtney Graham of Columbus is being accused of possession of paraphernalia.

The driver, 25-year-old Sellus Rader of Columbus is facing a charge of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.