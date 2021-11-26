Parkside students wins statewide cabbage contest

website maker A Columbus third grader is the state winner of a nationwide contest to grow the biggest cabbage.

Bonnie Plants is announcing that Myka Woods of Parkside Elementary School has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the company for growing a nearly 5 pound cabbage. Myka was selected by the company and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture as the Indiana winner of this year’s Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program. The award was based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage.

The contest was largely virtual. At the start of the program, Bonnie Plants sent each participating student a starter cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant. Students took a photo with their fully-grown cabbage and submitted it for a chance to win.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler praised the contest as a way to introduce children to agriculture. He said it was inspiring to see the impressive cabbages grown by Indiana students.

Photo: Myka Woods with her 5-pound cabbage. Photo courtesy of Bonnie Plants.