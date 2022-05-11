Parks department seeks nominees for Jack Cramer awards

Nominations are open for this year’s Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award, according to the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

The awards are presented annually to a local male and a female athlete, coach or sports organizer. All nominees must live or work in Bartholomew County and be a senior in high school or adult.

The 2021 winners were Sarah Stair, in the women’s category and Rick and Ron Patberg in the men’s category.

The award is in honor of Cramer, a former local athlete who died in 1978 at the age of 33.

You can find information and nomination forms at Donner Center or at www.columbusparksandrec.com. The deadline to enter is June 17th.