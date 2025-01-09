Parking space argument leads to gunshots

A Seymour man is under arrest after shots were fired during an argument over a parking spot.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to the scene at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 6200 block of Northfield Drive on reports of gunshots.

Investigators say that witnesses reported a suspect became angry after clearing snow from a parking spot, and another driver parking there. The suspect, identified as 48 year old Kenny J. Kirchner Jr. of Seymour is accused of then firing three shots into the air. He was taken into custody and a search warrant was issued for his residence.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered marijuana, ammunition, and anabolic steroids.

Kirchner is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.