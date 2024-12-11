Pack the Bug event raising food, toys, children’s shoes through Friday

Century 21 Breeden Realtors is gathering donations of food, children’s shoes and toys to help those in need this holiday season with its Pack the Bug drive this week.

You can donate non-perishable food items that will go to Love Chapel, news children’s shoes to benefit Meridian Kiwanis and new toys that will go to Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center. You can drop off the items from 9 to 5 today through Friday at the Breeden offices at 700 Washington Street.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Friday there will be a Pack the Bug outdoor event under a tent with Santa and hot chocolate.

Breeden’s mascot is a vintage Volkswagen Beetle painted like a ladybug. This is the third year for the Pack the Bug drives.

Photo courtesy of Century 21 Breeden Realtors