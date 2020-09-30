Pack-a-Patrol-Car drive canceled for this year

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is announcing that it will not be holding its annual pack-a-patrol car drive to help local food banks.

The event usually begins with the Ethnic Expo parade and continues until almost Thanksgiving as a way to provide non-perishable food to those in need. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the department could not find a way to operate the annual drive.

Chief Deputy Maj. Chris Lane said that the department has struggled with the decision since having to cancel this year’s summer youth academy.

Instead, the department is suggesting that you donate directly to local food banks. Those include Love Chapel, the Salvation Army, and the Community Center of Hope.