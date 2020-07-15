Ozone Action Day declared for Wednesday in area

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring an Ozone Action Day today for part of our area including Jackson County.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may find it hard to breathe when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

IDEM recommends that you take actions to lower ozone levels, including: