Ozone Action Day declared for Wednesday in area
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring an Ozone Action Day today for part of our area including Jackson County.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may find it hard to breathe when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.
IDEM recommends that you take actions to lower ozone levels, including:
- Walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation
- Avoid going through drive-thrus
- If your vehicle is going to be idling for more than 30 seconds, shut it off
- Combine your errands into one trip
- Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. tonight.