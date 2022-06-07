Overdosing woman dumped in Seymour park

Seymour police helped save a woman from a drug overdose, after she was dumped in a city park.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, an officer was on a routine patrol of the Freeman Recreation Area at about 8:15 p.m. Monday night when he found an unconscious woman on the ground amidst several pieces of luggage. She had shallow breathing and a weak pulse, signs she was suffering from an overdose. The officer gave the woman two doses of Narcan and used a bag valve mask to assist her breathing until paramedics arrived. After more Narcan, she was taken to Schneck Medical Center where she was revived.

The woman didn’t remember how she got to the park, but said that she had been living house-to-house and in the company of strangers due to her addiction problems.

A review of cameras show a man wearing a black cutoff shirt, and driving a red car with a hatchback in the area where the woman was found. However, there were no calls for emergency services or assistance made on the woman’s behalf.

If you have any information, you can call the Seymour police dispatchers at 812-522-1234.