Bartholomew County REMC is announcing a planned power outage Tuesday evening affecting about 1,900 customers east of U.S. 31 and south of State Road 46.

The power company is making repairs to its Elizabethtown substation.

The outage is expected to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and to last for about 30 minutes.

For more information, you can call 812-372-2546.