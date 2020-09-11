Our Hospice sees record success from Labor Day concert

Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana exceeded its fund-raising goals for the annual Labor Day weekend concert, despite the concert going virtual.

Laura Leonard, president of the hospice, said that the agency raised $157,000 on the event and surrounding activities, more than the initial goal of $120,000. Leonard estimated that 8,000 people saw the virtual concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue on Saturday night.

Leonard said a record 5,026 raffle tickets were sold. A fish fry at the Columbus American Legion posted raised just over $8,60 and cookie sales at Fair Oaks Mall raised more than $3,400 with 300 dozen cookies sold.

An auction for a piece of original artwork by Columbus artist Donna Rosenberg ended Thursday afternoon.