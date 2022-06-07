Our Hospice plans for return of annual Labor Day concert

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing plans for a live and in-person Labor Day weekend concert, featuring the return of Yacht Rock Revue.

The free fundraising event will be held in Mill Race Park starting at 6:30 on Saturday, Sept. 3th. This will be the 36th year for the hospice fundraiser.

This is the third attempt to bring Yacht Rock Review to the stage for the annual concert. Last year’s event was also slated to be held live Labor Day weekend with Yacht Rock Review, but was canceled in late August due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Two years before the concert was made into a virtual event due to the pandemic.

Yacht Rock Revue performs smooth songs from the 70s and 80s, along with music inspired by that era. The band includes Columbus natives Nicholas Niespodziani and Peter Olson. The two met in fourth grade here in Columbus, went to Indiana University and formed the band Y-O-U before Yacht Rock Revue.

A fish fry at the American Legion to support the hospice, will also be held again this year, a week before the concert, as well as the return of drive-thru sales of drive-thru baked cookies, raffle tickets and t-shirts the week of the concert.

The hospice is looking for sponsors, contributors and benefactors. If you are interested in sponsorship, you can contact Julie Davis at (812) 371-7973.

The event will include a raffle for a chance to win $10,000. Tickets are $10 and are available at the link here.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.