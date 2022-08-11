Our Hospice plans activities leading up to Labor Day weekend concert

Organizers of this year’s free Our Hospice concert on Labor Day weekend at Mill Race Park, are planning more than a week of activities leading up to the big fundraiser.

Yacht Rock Revue will be performing live at the event on Saturday, Sept. 3rd which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the evening. The concert, in its 36th year, is the largest fundraiser for Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana.

On Friday August 26th, organizers will be holding a drive-through or dine-in fish fry to support the Hospice at the American Legion Post on 25th Street in Columbus. Donations will be accepted at the fish fry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30th and 31st, there will be sale in the parking lot of Nexus Park, where you can buy cookies, T-shirts and raffle tickets. Raffle tickets are $10 each, cookies will be $15 for a box of three dozen, and concert shirts will be $20.

There will also be a chance for a VIP experience of the concert for $100 per ticket. The Skyview experience will include a buffet catered by Big J.T.’s Craft BBQ at the Mill Race amphitheater, a special parking pass and a closeup viewing of the concert performance.

You can get more information, make a donation or buy tickets for the Skyview experience at care.ourhospice.org/skyview or email [email protected].