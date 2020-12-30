Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Launches “Transformers”

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is launching Transformers, a new bereavement group for children and families. Officials say they chose the name in the hopes of encouraging children to see themselves as powerful people, capable of positive change.

The ZOOM meetings begin on January 14, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and continue monthly on the second Thursday.

Our Hospice President Laura Leonard said, Children do experience grief differently than adults and it is important they have a safe space to be heard while working through their emotions and feelings. This group is open to any child, between the ages of 5 and 12, who has experienced the death of a person near to them whether they received hospice services or not.