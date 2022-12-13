Our Hospice moving Jennings County offices

Laura Leonard. Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is moving its Jennings County offices.

As of Thursday, the offices will be at 753 North State Street in North Vernon, alongside the Eye Care Group. Laura Leonard, president of the hospice said that the location will be a central sport for the staff of nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers as they provide care in the surrounding area.

Leonard said that since the pandemic, most of the staff works remotely at client’s homes and in facilities where the clients may reside. The change means a need for a smaller office footprint.

Our Hospice, founded in 1980, opened a branch office in Jennings County in 1991. Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is not-for-profit, community-based hospice providing care in 16 counties with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.