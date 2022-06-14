Our Hospice leader plans to retire at end of 2022

The head of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing plans to step down at the end of the year.

Laura Leonard, president of the hospice, plans to retire after nine years as head of the non-profit hospice. She is the second president in hospice history, joining the hospice in November 2013. The original president, Sandy Carmichael, had served since the start of the agency in 1980.

Prior to joining the hospice, Leonard had worked at Columbus Regional Health since 2000, serving as director of volunteer services and diversity strategy.

The hospice board of directors is starting a search for a new leader for the organization.