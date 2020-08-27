Our Hospice hosting fish fry Friday at Legion post

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be holding a fund-raising fish fry at the Columbus American Legion Post on 25th street from 11 to 8 Friday. The meal will include fish, baked beans, coleslaw and a beverage there is a limit of four meals per vehicle.

Donations will be accepted to benefit Our Hospice.

The hospice hopes to raise $120,000 from events and raffle ticket sales surrounding the Labor Day weekend virtual concert.

The actual show will feature Yacht Rock Revue, a band playing smooth songs from the 70s and 80s. The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the evening on Saturday Sept. 5th and will stream live on the hospice Facebook page.

You can get more information at ourhospice.org.