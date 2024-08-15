Our Hospice holding fundraising events next week

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is offering several fundraising events next week leading up to its annual Labor Day weekend concert.

According to the hospice, you will be able to buy raffle tickets, baked goods and concert T-shirts next Wednesday and Thursday. The sales will be from noon to 5 both days in the parking lot of the Lincoln Park ball diamonds off of 25th Street.

Raffle tickets will be $10 each for a chance to win $10,000 thousand dollars. Cookies are available with a box of three dozen for a minimum $20 donation. T-shirts will be $20 each.

There will also be a fundraising fish fry on Friday, Aug. 23rd from 10:30 to 8:00 at the Elks Lodge 521 on Ray Boll Boulevard. The meal is estimated at a $10 value with free will donations accepted.

The concert is Saturday, August 31st and will be held inside the Circle K Fieldhouse at Nexus Park. Tickets are available for $10. You can get more information or buy tickets at www.ourhospice.org/concert.

Photo: Woomblies Rock Orchestra courtesy of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.