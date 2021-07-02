Our Hospice golf tourney raises more than $25k

Our Hospice of South Central Indaina is reporting that last month’s 27th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament raised more than $25,600.

21 teams and 84 golfers supported the annual fundraiser on June 18th to benefit patients and families in the Decatur County service area. The winning team members in this year’s tournament included David McCullough, Kennedy McCullough, Keegan McCullough and Lucas Williams.

Hospice officials say the tournament has raised more than $672,000 over the past 27 years.

Organizers also honored long-time volunteer and golf committee member Al Knecht before the tournament start.