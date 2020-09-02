Our Hospice finds success with fish fry; Cookie sales start today

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is reporting that it raised just over $8,600 last Friday with a fish fry held at the American Legion Post on 25th Street.

Laura Leonard, president of Our Hospice, said that the agency served more than 800 pounds of fish, 18 pans of coleslaw, 38 cans of baked beans and 950 beverages.

The agency’s next fundraiser is a cookie and raffle ticket sale going on today, Thursday and Friday in the Fair Oaks Mall parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

The annual Our Hospice Labor Day weekend concert will be going virtual this year, with the band Yacht Rock Review performing through the Hospice Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

You can get more information at ourhospice.org.