Our Hospice event exceeds fundraising goals

Despite a rainout, organizers of the Labor Day weekend Our Hospice Concert say that the event generated more than anticipated this year.

Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana is announcing that the fundraiser netted more than $147,000. That exceeded the goal of $122,000.

The hospice thanked title sponsors FORVIA Faurecia and Columbus Regional Health, and other sponsors for supporting the hospice with funds needed for the care of the patients and families served by the hospice.

There were 4,704 raffle tickets sold and a fish fry at the American Legion post raised $8,100. A drive-thru cookie, raffle & t-shirt sale held at NexusPark raised $4,754.