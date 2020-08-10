Our Hospice concert slated for Labor Day weekend

A reminder that the annual Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Labor Day weekend concert, is going virtual this year. Th show will feature Yacht Rock Revue, a band playing smooth songs from the 70s and 80s, formed by Columbus natives Nicholas Niespodziani and Peter Olson.

The concert will start at 7 in the evening on Saturday Sept. 5th and will stream live on the hospice Facebook page.

The event will include a raffle for a chance to win $10,000. Tickets are $10 and are available online at crh.org/hospice-donate.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.