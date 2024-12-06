Our Hospice announces Jennings gala event’s return

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing its 27th annual Jennings County Gala, coming up on Saturday, Feb. 8th at the Barn at Willow Lake.

The event is themed “Rodeo and Rhinestones” and attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme.

This year’s Gala features dinner catered by First Class Catering, a cash-bar by Miller’s Tavern, both a silent and live auction, crowning of the and music provided by Jeff Downs.

This is the Hospice’s largest annual Jennings County fundraiser. It supports the patients and families cared for by the staff in Jennings County.

Fundraising activities surrounding the event include the gala queen contest, where the largest fundraiser among the participating Jennings County High School students will be crowned the winner.

Tickets are $60 each or $450 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 4th.

You can find more information here: ourhospice.org/gala