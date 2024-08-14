Our Hospice adds new tools for dementia care, comfort

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has received gifts to aid in the comfort of its patients with dementia.

According to the Columbus-based hospice, Thrive Alliance has provided lifelike robotic animals designed to provide sensory-based stimulation and comfort to patients. The robots provide tactile stimulation along with realistic movements and sound, such as purring and meowing. Steph Cain, president of our Hospice, said the robot animals will smooth the transition from home care to the center.

Hospice officials said that the agency has also received a a Music & Memory kit. The kit includes a portable music player, headphones, and a speaker. The kit will allow the staff to create personalized playlists filled with music from the patients preferences. Dr. Leigh Anderson, Medical Director at Our Hospice, said that music can soothe agitation, reduce anxiety and

promote a sense of calmness.

The hospice is a certified Music & Memory organization.

Cain said the number of patients with dementia under the hospice’s care has steadily increased. She said innovative therapies allow the hospice to create a more dementia-friendly environment.

Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana: From left, Steph Cain, President; Molly Jenkins RN, Education; Amy Dager RN, Education; Sue Lamborn, Thrive Alliance; Laura Guill, Hospice Center Manager