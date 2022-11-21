Organizers seek $50k to unlock grant for maker space improvements

The Columbus Propeller initiative has a chance to receive up to a $50,000 grant for landscaping and exterior improvements to its building, but it must first raise a $50,000 match and there are only a few weeks left to make that happen.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced this week that the grant is part of the state’s CreatINg Places program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Organizers have until January 15th to raise the matching funds to receive the $50,000 grant.

Cindy Frey, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce explains:

Brian Rushton, president of the Propeller board explains:

This funds will be used to revamp the building including adding an airport runway viewing platform, outdoor kitchen, and inviting public plaza. The property will also be enhanced with murals, seating areas, landscaping and a light sculpture that was originally part of Exhibit Columbus.

Propeller is a community maker space at the Columbus Municipal Airport, built inside a 9,000 square foot former Cummins engine test building. Labs are outfitted for metalworking, 3D printing, woodworking, robotics and electronics. The center fosters STEM education and training, career exploration and entrepreneurship.

You can learn more or make a donation online at patronicity.com/creatingplaces

Illustration of Propeller street view courtesy of Propeller.